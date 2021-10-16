Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels (BEL)



All times GMT +2



Men



16 Oct 2021 16:30 BEL v GER (RR)

17 Oct 2021 16:30 BEL v GER (RR)



Women



16 Oct 2021 14:00 BEL v GER (RR)

17 Oct 2021 14:00 BEL v GER (RR)

