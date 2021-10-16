2021-22 FIH Pro League - 16 October
Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels (BEL)
All times GMT +2
Men
16 Oct 2021 16:30 BEL v GER (RR)
17 Oct 2021 16:30 BEL v GER (RR)
Women
16 Oct 2021 14:00 BEL v GER (RR)
17 Oct 2021 14:00 BEL v GER (RR)
Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre