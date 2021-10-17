Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 1 Iowa field hockey ready for home game against No. 19 Ohio State

Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 10
The Hawkeyes can clinch a Big Ten regular season title with a win over the Buckeyes.

Ben Palya


Michigan forward/midfielder Sarah Pyrtek look for a call during a field hockey game between No.1 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 2-1 in double overtime and a shootout. Jeff Sigmund

Fresh off a victory over No. 2 Michigan Friday, Iowa field hockey will return to Grant Field in Iowa City Sunday to take on No. 19 Ohio State.

