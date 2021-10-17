The Hawkeyes can clinch a Big Ten regular season title with a win over the Buckeyes.



Ben Palya





Michigan forward/midfielder Sarah Pyrtek look for a call during a field hockey game between No.1 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 2-1 in double overtime and a shootout. Jeff Sigmund



Fresh off a victory over No. 2 Michigan Friday, Iowa field hockey will return to Grant Field in Iowa City Sunday to take on No. 19 Ohio State.



