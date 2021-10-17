Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Under first-ever female chief coach, Indian women's hockey team sets Mission 2022

Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 10
Janneke Schopman appointed as the new chief coach of Indian women's hockey team will have her vision set for a vital 2022, with World Cup and Asian Games lined up


Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman (Source- Female coaching network)

Interestingly, there are no official announcements yet by Hockey India. However, the official website of Hockey India showcases Janneke Schopman as the chief coach of Indian women's hockey team. The 44-year-old has taken over the reins of Indian women's hockey exactly where Sjoerd Marijne had left. She is also India's first-ever woman chief coach.

