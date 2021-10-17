2021-22 FIH Pro League - 17 October
Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels (BEL)
All times GMT + 2
Men
16 Oct 2021 BEL v GER (RR) 6 - 1
17 Oct 2021 16:30 BEL v GER (RR)
Women
16 Oct 2021 BEL v GER (RR) 1 - 0
17 Oct 2021 14:00 BEL v GER (RR)
Pool Standings
Men
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|3
|2
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
Women
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|3
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0