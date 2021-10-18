After falling to the Monarchs earlier this season, the Cavaliers are aiming to make necessary adjustments



By Corbin Lathrop





Virginia will have to show improvement on both offense and defense in order to defeat Old Dominion this time around. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



The No. 19 ranked Virginia field hockey team will travel to the L.R. Hill Sports Complex in Norfolk, Va. Sunday to face off against No. 17 Old Dominion. The Cavaliers (7-5, 2-2 ACC) will be looking to avenge their 2-1 loss Sept. 26 when the Monarchs (9-3, 3-1 BIG EAST) scored twice in the final 10 minutes to complete a come-from-behind victory.



