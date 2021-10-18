Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 12 Virginia field hockey looks to get back on track against No. 17 Old Dominion

Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 10:00
After falling to the Monarchs earlier this season, the Cavaliers are aiming to make necessary adjustments

By Corbin Lathrop


Virginia will have to show improvement on both offense and defense in order to defeat Old Dominion this time around. Courtesy Virginia Athletics

The No. 19 ranked Virginia field hockey team will travel to the L.R. Hill Sports Complex in Norfolk, Va. Sunday to face off against No. 17 Old Dominion. The Cavaliers (7-5, 2-2 ACC) will be looking to avenge their 2-1 loss Sept. 26 when the Monarchs (9-3, 3-1 BIG EAST) scored twice in the final 10 minutes to complete a come-from-behind victory.

