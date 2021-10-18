No. 12 Virginia field hockey looks to get back on track against No. 17 Old Dominion
After falling to the Monarchs earlier this season, the Cavaliers are aiming to make necessary adjustments
By Corbin Lathrop
Virginia will have to show improvement on both offense and defense in order to defeat Old Dominion this time around. Courtesy Virginia Athletics
The No. 19 ranked Virginia field hockey team will travel to the L.R. Hill Sports Complex in Norfolk, Va. Sunday to face off against No. 17 Old Dominion. The Cavaliers (7-5, 2-2 ACC) will be looking to avenge their 2-1 loss Sept. 26 when the Monarchs (9-3, 3-1 BIG EAST) scored twice in the final 10 minutes to complete a come-from-behind victory.