eam Defeats Columbia, 2-0, to improve to 12-2 overall







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 3 Rutgers field hockey completed a sweep of a two-game home weekend on a windy Sunday afternoon, defeating Columbia 2-0. The Scarlet Knights were buoyed by goals from Bridy Molyneaux and Milena Redlingshoefer, while Gianna Glatz made five saves for her fourth consecutive shutout to boost the Scarlet Knights' record on the year to 12-2.