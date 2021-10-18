The Hawkeyes will have at least a share of the conference regular season title after a 16-0 start.



Ben Palya





The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate clinching a share of the Big Ten Conference regular season title during the field hockey game between Iowa and Ohio State at Grant Field on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Iowa defeated Ohio State 3-0. Casey Stone



After a victory over No. 2 Michigan on Friday, Hawkeye field hockey had to complete a quick turnaround against No. 19 Ohio State on Sunday at Grant Field.



