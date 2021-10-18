Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Senior Cup holders UCD survive to progress to last eight

Published on Monday, 18 October 2021
Banbridge and Queens the sole sides not from the top flight to progress to quarters

Mary Hannigan


Holders UCD have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Irish Senior Cup. Photograph: Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

Irish Senior Cup holders UCD survived a tight battle with Old Alexandra on Saturday to advance to the quarter-finals of this season’s competition where they will be joined by Pegasus, the team they beat in last year’s final, the Belfast side seeing off the challenge of Ulster Elks.

