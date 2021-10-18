Banbridge and Queens the sole sides not from the top flight to progress to quarters



Mary Hannigan





Holders UCD have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Irish Senior Cup. Photograph: Stephen Hamilton/Inpho



Irish Senior Cup holders UCD survived a tight battle with Old Alexandra on Saturday to advance to the quarter-finals of this season’s competition where they will be joined by Pegasus, the team they beat in last year’s final, the Belfast side seeing off the challenge of Ulster Elks.



