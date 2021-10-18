Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels (BEL)



Men



16 Oct 2021 BEL v GER (RR) 6 - 1

17 Oct 2021 BEL v GER (RR). 5 - 3



Women



16 Oct 2021 BEL v GER (RR) 1 - 0

17 Oct 2021 BEL v GER (RR) 3 - 1

Pool Standings



Men

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 2 2 0 0 0 0 11 4 7 6 2 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Germany 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 11 -7 0

Women

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 3 2 0 0 0 1 4 3 1 6 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Germany 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0

