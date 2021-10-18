Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2021-22 FIH Pro League - 18 October

Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels (BEL)

Men

16 Oct 2021    BEL v GER (RR)     6 - 1
17 Oct 2021    BEL v GER (RR).    5 - 3

Women

16 Oct 2021     BEL v GER (RR)     1 - 0
17 Oct 2021     BEL v GER (RR)     3 - 1

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Pool Standings

Men

RankTeamPlayedWinsSO WinDrawsSO LossLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belgium 2 2 0 0 0 0 11 4 7 6
2 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Germany 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 11 -7 0

Women

RankTeamPlayedWinsSO WinDrawsSO LossLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belgium 3 2 0 0 0 1 4 3 1 6
2 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 3
3 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Germany 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0

