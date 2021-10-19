Zafar Iqbal goes emotional as a street is named after fellow Olympic gold medallist late MK Kaushik
It was a simple but hugely impressive function. Almost all the who’s who of Delhi’s hockey fraternity were present. Essentially, corporators and political heads of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were billed to take the centre-stage – they did so physically. But it was the assembly of hockey legends who walked away with all the memories of the day, so easily as they would wield sticks against a meek rival in their prime time.