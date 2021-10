The chief organizer of the 1979 Women’s World Championships passed away last weekend in B.C.





Dorothy ‘Dot’ Asuma – October 26, 1930 – October 2, 2021



Field Hockey Canada was saddened to learn of the passing of Dorothy ‘Dot’ Asuma last week. Dot was an inspiration to the Canadian field hockey community. Field Hockey Canada and the extended hockey family offers our condolences to the entire Asuma family at this time.