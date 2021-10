Gideon Fox





Senior midfielder Milena Redlingshoefer leads the Knights with 6 goals this season. – Photo by Emma Garibian



For the third and fourth time in as many games, the No. 2 Rutgers field hockey team shut out their opponent, beating No. 5 Maryland 1-0 and Columbia 2-0 in a very successful weekend slate. Senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz earned her 21st and 22nd career shutouts.