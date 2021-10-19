Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Michigan State Chapter to Host Ancillary Events at NCAA Division I Championship Weekend

Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 9
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - From November 19 to 21, the NCAA Field Hockey National Championships will take place across all three Divisions in three different locations. The Division I Championship will be played at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI, the Division II Final will be held at Millersville University in Millersville, Pa., and the Division III Final Four will be hosted by Trinity College in Hartford, CT.

