COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After winning Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) bronze and clinching their spot back in August, U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Tracey Paul has named the 18-athlete roster for the upcoming 2021 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC). Set to take place December 5 to 16 in Potchefstroom, South Africa, USA’s squad has a mix of familiar names from JPAC with an addition of some key individuals.