It is learnt that up to 50 out of the 200-odd trainees, across different sports, at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Southern Centre were down with fever and weakness in the last two weeks.



Written by Mihir Vasavda





Hockey sources, however, said the number of players who tested positive for dengue was close to a dozen. Pathik, though, denied that was the case (File)



The Indian junior men’s hockey team’s preparation for their World Cup, scheduled to begin next month, has had a setback after several players tested positive for dengue at the national camp in Bengaluru.



