Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Dengue outbreak hits preparations ahead of Junior Hockey World Cup

Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 8
View Comments

It is learnt that up to 50 out of the 200-odd trainees, across different sports, at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Southern Centre were down with fever and weakness in the last two weeks.

Written by Mihir Vasavda


Hockey sources, however, said the number of players who tested positive for dengue was close to a dozen. Pathik, though, denied that was the case (File)   

The Indian junior men’s hockey team’s preparation for their World Cup, scheduled to begin next month, has had a setback after several players tested positive for dengue at the national camp in Bengaluru.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.