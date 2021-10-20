Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Calypso Stickwomen to face South America trio in qualifiers

Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
by Nigel Simon


Members of the T&T senior women’s hockey team who picked up the silver medals at the 2021 Women’s Pan American Challenge at the Villa Maria del Triunfo Pan American Complex, Lima after going under to Chile 2-0 in the four-team tournament final, earlier this month. Photo: PAHF.

T&T senior women’s hockey team dubbed the Calypso Stickwomen have been drawn against three South American teams in powerhouse Argentina, Chile and Uruguay in Group A of the eight-team Pan American Cup slated for Santiago, Chile from January 12-23.

