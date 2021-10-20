Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Tense times on road to World Cup qualification

Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021
Photo credit: Yan Huckendubler

It all comes down to one prized qualification place for the winning women’s and two qualification places for the men’s teams at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 – European Qualifier 2021 and the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 - European Qualifier 2021. Taking place from 21-24 October in Pisa, Italy and Cardiff, Wales respectively, the teams that triumph will be taking part in the respective women and men’s World Cups in Spain/Netherlands (2022) and India (2023). For the women, there is one place up for grabs, while the two finalists in the men’s competition will earn the right to compete at Bhubaneswar in 2023.  

