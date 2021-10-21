By Tyler Vaundry





Senior midfielder Jes McGivern looks down the field during a match against Michigan State on Oct. 15, 2021, at the IU Field Hockey Complex. Indiana field hockey hosts its final home game of the regular season against Saint Louis University on Oct. 22, 2021. Jenny Butler



The Indiana field hockey team will close its three-game homestand at noon Friday in Bloomington against 2-12 Saint Louis before it hits the road to play a 6-9 Ohio University squad at 11 a.m. Sunday in Athens, Ohio.



