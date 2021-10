Sunday's game to be nationally televised by Big Ten Network







PISCATAWAY, N.J. - No. 3 Rutgers field hockey is on the road this weekend for the final two road games of the regular season. The Scarlet Knights open the weekend with a showdown against No. 2 Michigan (Friday, 4:30 pm, streaming on B1G+) and then cap action Sunday in a nationally televised contest at No. 21 Ohio State (noon, Big Ten Network).