Ireland’s men’s hockey squad ‘raring to go’ for World Cup qualifier
Mark Tumilty’s side face Russia in opening knock-out encounter in Cardiff on Thursday
Johnny Watterson
Ireland goalkeeper Jamie Carr has been playing with Belgium club KHC Leuvan. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho
The asking of the men’s Irish team in this week’s World Cup qualifying event in Cardiff is not quite as demanding as that of the women but a tricky assignment. Seeded second behind France, Ireland must win two matches in Wales to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.