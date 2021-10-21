Mark Tumilty’s side face Russia in opening knock-out encounter in Cardiff on Thursday



Johnny Watterson





Ireland goalkeeper Jamie Carr has been playing with Belgium club KHC Leuvan. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho



The asking of the men’s Irish team in this week’s World Cup qualifying event in Cardiff is not quite as demanding as that of the women but a tricky assignment. Seeded second behind France, Ireland must win two matches in Wales to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.



