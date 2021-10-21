Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ireland’s men’s hockey squad ‘raring to go’ for World Cup qualifier

Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 31
Mark Tumilty’s side face Russia in opening knock-out encounter in Cardiff on Thursday

Johnny Watterson


Ireland goalkeeper Jamie Carr has been playing with Belgium club KHC Leuvan. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

The asking of the men’s Irish team in this week’s World Cup qualifying event in Cardiff is not quite as demanding as that of the women but a tricky assignment. Seeded second behind France, Ireland must win two matches in Wales to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.

