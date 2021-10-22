Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Field Hockey Celebrates Senior Day Friday Against Louisville

Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 9
By: Dana Gelin


The Tar Heel seniors – Abby Pitcairn, Riley Fulmer, Meredith Sholder, Cassie Sumfest, Hannah Griggs, Cassie Halpin and Eva Smolenaars – with coach Karen Shelton.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The North Carolina field hockey team will celebrate an outstanding class of seven seniors prior to Friday's Atlantic Coast Conference matchup with No. 4 Louisville. The final home game of the regular season is set for 4 p.m. at Karen Shelton Stadium with Senior Day ceremonies to begin at approximately 3:45.

