By: Dana Gelin





The Tar Heel seniors – Abby Pitcairn, Riley Fulmer, Meredith Sholder, Cassie Sumfest, Hannah Griggs, Cassie Halpin and Eva Smolenaars – with coach Karen Shelton.



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The North Carolina field hockey team will celebrate an outstanding class of seven seniors prior to Friday's Atlantic Coast Conference matchup with No. 4 Louisville. The final home game of the regular season is set for 4 p.m. at Karen Shelton Stadium with Senior Day ceremonies to begin at approximately 3:45.



