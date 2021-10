Niamh Carey celebrates her debut goal. Picture: Frank Uijlenbroek/World Sport Pics



Women’s FIH World Cup qualifier

Ireland 4 (R Upton, H McLoughlin, Z Malseed, N Carey) France 1 (G van Bolhuis)



Ireland moved a step closer to World Cup qualification as they overcame a sticky first half to eventually run riot against France in Pisa, setting up a Saturday date with Belarus in the semi-finals.