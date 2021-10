Cardiff (WAL)



All times GMT +1



21 Oct 2021 FRA v POL (KO8-1 (1st seed vs 8th seed)) 5 - 0

21 Oct 2021 AUT v SCO (KO8-2 (4th seed vs 5th seed)) 0 - 0 (3 - 2 SO)

21 Oct 2021 IRL v RUS (KO8-3 (2nd seed vs 7th seed)) 2 - 0

21 Oct 2021 WAL v ITA (KO8-4 (3rd seed vs 6th seed)) 2 - 0



22 Oct 2021 16:00 POL v SCO (5th-8th Place)

22 Oct 2021 18:30 RUS v ITA (5th-8th Place)



FIH Match Centre