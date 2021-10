By Hunter Caparelli





Senior forward Hannah Griggs (3) runs with the ball at the field hockey game against Louisville on Oct. 22 at the Karen Shelton Stadium. Photo by Helen McGinnis | The Daily Tar Heel



After a bounce back win against No. 15 Wake Forest last week, the No. 10 North Carolina field hockey team (9-6, 3-2 ACC) lost a heartbreaker against the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals (14-2, 5-0 ACC).