ANN ARBOR, Mich. – No. 3 Rutgers field hockey went on the road Friday for a showdown of two of the top-three ranked teams in the nation. Ultimately, No. 2 Michigan prevailed by a final score of 3-0. Rutgers now stands at 12-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, while the Wolverines improve to 13-1 and 5-1 in conference play.