Field Hockey Canada approaches major competition period
Field Hockey Canada develops sustainable fundraising and sponsorship platforms to support its athletes on the road ahead
Field Hockey Canada’s Juniors, Seniors and Indoor teams have experienced a whirlwind of excitement over this past year with the return to international competition. From the Indoor Pan American Championships to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to the Junior Pan American Championships. Our athletes have been training non-stop to make podium finishes and qualify for their respective World Cups.