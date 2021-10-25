Lucy Bannatyne (Two Goals) and Tayla Parkes score for RU in victory







COLUMBUS, Ohio - No. 3 Rutgers field hockey claimed another ranked road victory on a rainy Sunday afternoon, claiming a 3-1 victory at No. 21 Ohio State. A pair of New Zealand natives produced the goal scoring for RU. Freshman Lucy Bannatyne had her first career two-goal game, while Tayla Parkes had the other tally. The Scarlet Knights improved to 13-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play with the victory, tying the program's record for Big Ten wins in a season.



