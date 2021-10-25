Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 3 Field Hockey Caps Weekend with Win at No. 21 Ohio State

Published on Monday, 25 October 2021
Lucy Bannatyne (Two Goals) and Tayla Parkes score for RU in victory



COLUMBUS, Ohio - No. 3 Rutgers field hockey claimed another ranked road victory on a rainy Sunday afternoon, claiming a 3-1 victory at No. 21 Ohio State. A pair of New Zealand natives produced the goal scoring for RU. Freshman Lucy Bannatyne had her first career two-goal game, while Tayla Parkes had the other tally. The Scarlet Knights improved to 13-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play with the victory, tying the program's record for Big Ten wins in a season.

