A bumper couple of months of hockey for the South African Women starts at Hartleyvale today (25 October) as the SA Hockey Womens IPT gets underway in Cape Town. Over the next 12 months there will be Junior World Cup hosted in Potchefstroom, and African Cup in Ghana as well as a potential World Cup in Netherlands and Spain and the Commonwealth Games. You can also throw in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup as the next 9 months offers fans and players unrivalled opportunity after the drought enforced absence of covid.



