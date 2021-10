Wales men qualified for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup for the first time in their history. (C) EHF/World Sport pics



It was utter joy for the Ireland women’s squad and the men’s national team of France but the biggest plaudits will go to the history-making Wales’ men’s team who defied the rankings to qualify for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup for the first time and won the event in front of their hugely supportive home fans.