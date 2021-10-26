

Jelle Galema (Orange-Red) cheers after his equalizer against Kampong. Photo: Willem Vernes



On the ninth day of play in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Oranje-Rood and Rotterdam each fought to a tie. Oranje-Rood cleared a 3-1 deficit against Kampong and Rotterdam repaired a deficit against HGC three times. Closer Hurley seemed to take the first points of the season, but had to bow his head in the Bosderby with Amsterdam in the final phase. Leader Bloemendaal defeated Little Switzerland 3-1.



