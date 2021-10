Sanne Koolen in duel with Kira Horn during Amsterdam-Den Bosch. Photo: Bart Scheulderman



On the ninth matchday in the Dutch big league, Den Bosch won the top match against Amsterdam. In the Wagener Stadium it was 2-1 for the leader on Sunday. At the bottom, Kampong was 2-1 too strong for last-placed Oranje-Rood and HGC took three points in the duel with hdm in the nick of time thanks to three hits by Cecile Pieper.