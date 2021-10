Earl Haupt





The u-16 Western Province girls hockey team fought hard and enjoyed the competition after months without play. Here are (from left) Isabella Abrahams, Jesse Gradwll, Mia Andrew, Emma Nel and Shana Maggott.PHOTO: TeamphotoSA



After not playing competitive provincial hockey since 2019, the u-16 Western Province (WP) girls teams and their counterparts from Boland locked horns in a series of friendlies recently.