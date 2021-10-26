By Will Smale





Credit: Irfon Bennett



The final of the European Qualifiers of the FIH men’s World Cup 2023 took place on a pleasant, autumn evening in the Welsh capital, with a scene of normality as both sides wore preferred kit - Wales all in red, and the French in blue shirts and white shorts. Both sides had already secured their places in India for 2023, but this match had just as much anticipation and tension as the knockout fixtures earlier in the week.



