The Cavaliers collected a key road win against No. 12 Syracuse before topping Drexel at home



By Jacob Tisdale





Virginia sophomore midfielder Anneloes Knol celebrates after scoring her first goal of the season against Drexel Sunday Courtesy Virginia Athletics



No. 17 Virginia won two crucial matches this weekend, winning 2-1 over a highly-touted No. 12 Syracuse team on the road Friday before securing a 4-1 victory over Drexel Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers (10-6, 3-2 ACC) hold fast at third in the ACC standings heading into a clash with No. 9 North Carolina Friday with heavy seeding implications for both the ACC and NCAA tournaments.



