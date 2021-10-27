Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

No. 17 Virginia field hockey wins two over the weekend

Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

The Cavaliers collected a key road win against No. 12 Syracuse before topping Drexel at home

By Jacob Tisdale


Virginia sophomore midfielder Anneloes Knol celebrates after scoring her first goal of the season against Drexel Sunday Courtesy Virginia Athletics

No. 17 Virginia won two crucial matches this weekend, winning 2-1 over a highly-touted No. 12 Syracuse team on the road Friday before securing a 4-1 victory over Drexel Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers (10-6, 3-2 ACC) hold fast at third in the ACC standings heading into a clash with No. 9 North Carolina Friday with heavy seeding implications for both the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.