Skye Swann





Sophomore midfielder Lauren Wadas dribbles the ball down the field with pressure from a Michigan State defender. Wadas will be a key contributor to Northwestern’s offense against Iowa and Indiana this weekend. Kelsey Carroll/Daily Senior Staffer



When Northwestern redshirt junior Bente Baekers approached the penalty stroke line, she placed her stick down and looked the goalie right in the eyes, ready to secure another goal over a gritty Michigan State team.



