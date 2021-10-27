Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Northwestern prepares to conclude regular season with high stakes Iowa and Indiana contests

Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

Skye Swann


Sophomore midfielder Lauren Wadas dribbles the ball down the field with pressure from a Michigan State defender. Wadas will be a key contributor to Northwestern’s offense against Iowa and Indiana this weekend. Kelsey Carroll/Daily Senior Staffer

When Northwestern redshirt junior Bente Baekers approached the penalty stroke line, she placed her stick down and looked the goalie right in the eyes, ready to secure another goal over a gritty Michigan State team.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.