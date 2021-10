Gideon Fox





Senior back Kerrie Burns and the Rutgers field hockey team will look to put their home field advantage to good use as they host the Big Ten Tournament. – Photo by Tom Gilbert



For the first time in program history, the No. 3 Rutgers field hockey team will host the Big Ten Tournament. Play gets started next Thursday at the Bauer Track and Field Complex on Busch campus. It continues the next day and wraps up on that Sunday.