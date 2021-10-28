Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Awards recognise the sacrifices you have made: Sreejesh

Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021
Prasanth Menon


PR Sreejesh after winning the Men's Bronze medal match against Germany on August 5, 2021 in Tokyo. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

KOCHI: Awards, rewards and recognitions have been following PR Sreejesh ever since he returned home from Tokyo with an Olympic bronze medal hanging around his neck. On Wednesday evening, the Indian hockey custodian was among the 11 names recommended by the selection panel for the Khel Ratna award, country's highest sporting honour.

