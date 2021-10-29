Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Coaching standards will support the growth and development of field hockey across the country

Published on Friday, 29 October 2021
Field Hockey Canada launches minimum coaching standards



Field Hockey Canada with the guidance of the Coach Education Committee, qualified CAC Master Coach Developers and consultation with the Provincial network, have outlined recommended minimum standards for field hockey coaches in all contexts which will bring the education standards into alignment with best practices of sport organizations in Canada, and global leaders in field hockey.

