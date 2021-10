5 Scarlet Knights returned for additional season for one last ride





Rutgers' 5 returning "Super Seniors: Kassidy Shetler, Gianna Mancini, Gianna Glatz, Katie Larmour, Kerrie Burns



During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rutgers athletics community was affected heavily. To help make up for the lost time, the NCAA granted Rutgers athletics an additional year of eligibility to play their desired sports.