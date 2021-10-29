Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EY Hockey League Preview: Ireland internationals have choice to return to club action

Published on Friday, 29 October 2021
Form book says table should finish weekend as is with top half sides playing bottom ones

Mary Hannigan


The Irish squad members whoh recently secured World Cup qualification can choose whether to rest or line out for their clubs this weekend. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

With World Cup qualification secured after the Irish team’s sterling efforts in Pisa last weekend, the focus back home returns to the EY Hockey League. Members of the national squad are available to their clubs for round six of the competition, although free to rest their weary bones, if they so choose.

