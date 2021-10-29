Form book says table should finish weekend as is with top half sides playing bottom ones



Mary Hannigan





The Irish squad members whoh recently secured World Cup qualification can choose whether to rest or line out for their clubs this weekend. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho



With World Cup qualification secured after the Irish team’s sterling efforts in Pisa last weekend, the focus back home returns to the EY Hockey League. Members of the national squad are available to their clubs for round six of the competition, although free to rest their weary bones, if they so choose.



