The FIH Men's Junior World Cup will be played from 24 November to 5 December 2021 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.



Lausanne, Switzerland: Meeting virtually today, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed the dates of the 2022 FIH Congress which will take place – virtually, as already decided - on 4-5 November next year.