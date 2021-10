The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (13-4, 6-2 B1G), ranked No. 7 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, took down No. 2 Michigan (13-3, 5-3 B1G) in a Big Ten field hockey showdown. Head coach Char Morett-Curtiss' squad scored late in overtime to post a 3-2 (OT) win over the Wolverines at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Senior Night.