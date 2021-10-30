Star Indian defender announced retirement after helping the team end a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey



By Deepti Patwardhan







The past year has seen athletes get more vocal about mental health in sports and the urgent need to address it. While most of the sportspeople who have pushed the issue front and centre, like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka, belong to individual sport, it is a relevant and pertinent issue in team sport as well.



