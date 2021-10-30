Jaspreet Sahni





Germany's junior men's squad for the World Cup to be played in Bhubaneswar, India (Photo Courtesy: web.hockey.de)



NEW DELHI: Earlier this week, Hockey India, after discussions with the local organising committee in Odisha and the International Hockey Federation (FIH), decided that the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5 will be played behind closed doors. While it was a decision keeping in mind the safety and health of all those involved in the tournament, it surely is bound to make the 15 visiting teams more cautious during their stay.



