Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Germany cautious about 'contact' during India visit for Junior Men's Hockey World Cup

Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

Jaspreet Sahni


Germany's junior men's squad for the World Cup to be played in Bhubaneswar, India (Photo Courtesy: web.hockey.de)

NEW DELHI: Earlier this week, Hockey India, after discussions with the local organising committee in Odisha and the International Hockey Federation (FIH), decided that the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5 will be played behind closed doors. While it was a decision keeping in mind the safety and health of all those involved in the tournament, it surely is bound to make the 15 visiting teams more cautious  during their stay.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.