Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

No. 3 Rutgers field hockey earns No. 2 seed in B1G Tournament with best finish ever

Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 17
View Comments

The Scarlet Knights set a program record with six Big Ten wins in a 3-0 victory over Michigan State on Friday.

By Aaron Breitman


Bridy Molyneaux scored a hat trick in the victory over Michigan State. Dakota Moyer/ @DakMoyer

No. 3 Rutgers field hockey set yet another program record on Friday as they won its sixth Big Ten regular season game, the most since joining the conference in 2014. The Scarlet Knights defeated Michigan State (7-8; 0-8) by the final score of 3-0 to finish at 6-2 in Big Ten play. In addition, with a 14-3 overall record, it’s the most wins in a season under 10th year head coach Meredith Civico. The 14 wins also ties for the second most ever in a single season in program history. RU has ten victories over ranked foes this season, setting another program record.

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.