The Scarlet Knights set a program record with six Big Ten wins in a 3-0 victory over Michigan State on Friday.



By Aaron Breitman





Bridy Molyneaux scored a hat trick in the victory over Michigan State. Dakota Moyer/ @DakMoyer



No. 3 Rutgers field hockey set yet another program record on Friday as they won its sixth Big Ten regular season game, the most since joining the conference in 2014. The Scarlet Knights defeated Michigan State (7-8; 0-8) by the final score of 3-0 to finish at 6-2 in Big Ten play. In addition, with a 14-3 overall record, it’s the most wins in a season under 10th year head coach Meredith Civico. The 14 wins also ties for the second most ever in a single season in program history. RU has ten victories over ranked foes this season, setting another program record.



