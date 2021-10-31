Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Erin Matson returns from injury to lift UNC field hockey to 3-2 OT win over Virginia

Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 15
View Comments

By Deven Wackett


UNC senior forward Erin Matson (1) carries the ball down the field during field hockey's home opener against Miami on Sept. 19, 2021, at Karen Shelton Stadium. UNC won 7-2. Photo by Ira Wilder | The Daily Tar Heel

The No. 10 North Carolina field hockey team (10-6, 4-2 ACC) was in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday evening and picked up a 3-2 win over No. 16 Virginia (10-7, 3-3 ACC) in its final regular season game of the season.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.