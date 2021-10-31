Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Punjab CM tries his hands at hockey, stops fast-paced balls as goalkeeper

Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 14
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was spotted at a stadium in Mohali trying his hands at hockey


Charanjit Singh Channi By PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday was spotted at a stadium in Mohali trying his hands at hockey as he put on the goalkeeper's kit and stopped fast-paced balls coming his way. "Channi sahab stopped the balls with ease," former Indian hockey goal-keeper Baljit Singh Dadhwal said and added that though the chief minister is 58 years old, his reflexes are still very good.

