Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was spotted at a stadium in Mohali trying his hands at hockey





Charanjit Singh Channi By PTI



Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday was spotted at a stadium in Mohali trying his hands at hockey as he put on the goalkeeper's kit and stopped fast-paced balls coming his way. "Channi sahab stopped the balls with ease," former Indian hockey goal-keeper Baljit Singh Dadhwal said and added that though the chief minister is 58 years old, his reflexes are still very good.



