Katariya was the joint-highest goal scorer for India women's hockey team that finished fourth at Tokyo 2020



By Samrat Chakraborty







Vandana Katariya was one of the key performers for the path-breaking India women's hockey team at Tokyo 2020. The star forward was the joint-highest goal scorer for the Indian eves, with four goals to her name, alongside ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur.