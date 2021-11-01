Skye Swann





Sophomore midfielder Maddie Zimmer celebrates after a wicked reverse backhand shot on the Indiana goalkeeper. Zimmer scored two goals in the Wildcats’ shutout win against Indiana. Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer



With eight minutes remaining in No. 6 Northwestern’s road contest against No. 1 Iowa, the Wildcats’ offense needed to act fast. Iowa forward Ciara Smith had just scored, tying the game at 1-1.



