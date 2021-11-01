

The moment of the match: referee Berry van Bentum still gives Victoria a penalty corner. Photo: Willem Verne



Sunday afternoon, 3 p.m. Victoria-Oranje-Rood (2-2) has already passed for 45 minutes, when Rob Haantjes – interim coach of the Eindhoven team – is still discussing vigorously with referees Armand Triepels and Berry van Bentum in the clubhouse. Crying with happiness, the players of Oranje-Rood fell into each other’s arms when the horn sounded after seventy minutes of hockey at a score of 1-2. But a rare bizarre apotheosis still cost them the victory.



